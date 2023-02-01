Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Feb, 2023

Sports

Women's Futsal - Gibraltar’s women’s squad named for weekend clash against Sweden

By Stephen Ignacio
1st February 2023

Gibraltar women’s futsal selectors have named their squad which will be facing Sweden in a double header friendly this weekend.
Gibraltar will be looking to set their mark against what should be a comparably strong Swedish side.
Caitlin Robba and Chelsea Grech will be among the key players keeping goal for Gibraltar.
Although Shania Robba continues to be absent from the squad as she recovers from injury, Tiffany Viagas, Joelle Gilbert, Kayliegh Ferro, Reighann Olivero and Mollie Karp, alongside the likes of Dahlia Salah and Naomi Victory will be among players to look out for after recent performances in the international stage.
Matches will be played on the 4th February at 6pm with the second match to be played the next day, 5th February at 5pm. Both matches will be played at the Tercentenary Sports Hall with Gibraltar’s support once again expected to be an important factor for the young team which is slowing building its reputation as a tough opposition. In previous matches the women’s futsal team being highly praised for their “to the last second” battling spirit.

