Women’s Futsal league final expected this Sunday
The futsal women’s league final is expected to take place this week, although at the time of posting no date had as yet been published by the Gibraltar FA. The finals will conclude the domestic futsal league and allow players to prepare for their expected trip to Liechtenstein in June where the women’s 11-a-side squad...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here