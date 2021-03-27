Women’s Futsal league squads announced
The Gibraltar women’s Futsal leagues kicks off this weekend with Europa, Lynx and Lions fielding two teams each and joined by Gibraltar Waves to make up the seventh team.
Matches will start as from this Sunday and lead players to just before the national squad is selected for the Euro Futsal qualifiers which are due to be played in Gibraltar.
This weekend the Gibraltar FA have announced the squads for the Gibraltar FA Women’s Futsal League which starts this Sunday.
The league consists of 7 teams, who have been split into two groups. The teams in 1st, 2nd and 3rdplace in each group will then play against each other to determine the final league standings. Included in the league is the recently created Gibraltar Wave FC, who hope to have success in the futsal league before then also forming an 11-a-side team.
The squads are as follows:-
Europa Black
Lorena Garcia
Paula Costa
Seleen Celecia
Jolene Bagu
Tiana Borrell
Arwen Neale
Renai Marcus
Lauren Scott
Sophie Ward
Aerin Victory
Europa White
Gynaika Mena
Jyanne Victor
Leanne Conway
Danika Jones
Harley McGuigan
Elizabeth Ferrary
Kymara Payas
Akisha Ferrell
Sarah Popham
Shawna Jones
Gibraltar Wave
Chloe McCarthy
Joely Borda
Lauren Tomsett
Narges Mararat
Aimee Diaz
Zuleima Molina
Melissa Mor
Fatima Zahrae Ech Chalh
Sulianne Payas
Coraima Del Valle Herrera
Amanda Jackson
Daniella Holmes
Lions Black
Zarajan Lopez
Amalia Duarte Molina
Zamara Espinosa
Kayleigh Tellez
Mollie Karp
Mara Alves
Andrya Rowbottom
Maria Mudarra Maldonado
Isabella Rodriguez
Gabriella Olivero
Lions Orange
Caitlin Robba
Josie Cummings
Shania Robba
Reighann Olivero
Joelle Gilbert
Kayleigh Ferro
Sophia Brinkman
Marta Chacon Perez
Ines Fernandez
Lynx Black
Isabella Laguea
Noelle Laguea
Kaira Sene
Tiffany Viagas
Alexandra Holt
Naomi Victor
Sherilyn Orfila
Natalie Martinez
Ana Belén Barranco Almeida
Vivían Castilla Gómez
Lynx Yellow
Natalie Baitson
Anna Howard
Kylie Duarte
Chantal Segui
Jade De La Rosa
Ellen Dixon
Gianna Parody
Kaci Brownbridge
Jaylene Gaiviso
Poppy Hall
Laura Cortes Minan