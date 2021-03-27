Women’s Futsal league squads announced

The Gibraltar women’s Futsal leagues kicks off this weekend with Europa, Lynx and Lions fielding two teams each and joined by Gibraltar Waves to make up the seventh team.

Matches will start as from this Sunday and lead players to just before the national squad is selected for the Euro Futsal qualifiers which are due to be played in Gibraltar.

This weekend the Gibraltar FA have announced the squads for the Gibraltar FA Women’s Futsal League which starts this Sunday.

The league consists of 7 teams, who have been split into two groups. The teams in 1st, 2nd and 3rdplace in each group will then play against each other to determine the final league standings. Included in the league is the recently created Gibraltar Wave FC, who hope to have success in the futsal league before then also forming an 11-a-side team.

The squads are as follows:-

Europa Black

Lorena Garcia

Paula Costa

Seleen Celecia

Jolene Bagu

Tiana Borrell

Arwen Neale

Renai Marcus

Lauren Scott

Sophie Ward

Aerin Victory

Europa White

Gynaika Mena

Jyanne Victor

Leanne Conway

Danika Jones

Harley McGuigan

Elizabeth Ferrary

Kymara Payas

Akisha Ferrell

Sarah Popham

Shawna Jones

Gibraltar Wave

Chloe McCarthy

Joely Borda

Lauren Tomsett

Narges Mararat

Aimee Diaz

Zuleima Molina

Melissa Mor

Fatima Zahrae Ech Chalh

Sulianne Payas

Coraima Del Valle Herrera

Amanda Jackson

Daniella Holmes

Lions Black

Zarajan Lopez

Amalia Duarte Molina

Zamara Espinosa

Kayleigh Tellez

Mollie Karp

Mara Alves

Andrya Rowbottom

Maria Mudarra Maldonado

Isabella Rodriguez

Gabriella Olivero

Lions Orange

Caitlin Robba

Josie Cummings

Shania Robba

Reighann Olivero

Joelle Gilbert

Kayleigh Ferro

Sophia Brinkman

Marta Chacon Perez

Ines Fernandez

Lynx Black

Isabella Laguea

Noelle Laguea

Kaira Sene

Tiffany Viagas

Alexandra Holt

Naomi Victor

Sherilyn Orfila

Natalie Martinez

Ana Belén Barranco Almeida

Vivían Castilla Gómez

Lynx Yellow

Natalie Baitson

Anna Howard

Kylie Duarte

Chantal Segui

Jade De La Rosa

Ellen Dixon

Gianna Parody

Kaci Brownbridge

Jaylene Gaiviso

Poppy Hall

Laura Cortes Minan