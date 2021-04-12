Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Women’s Futsal moved to Special Olympics sports hall

Image courtesy Gibraltar Fa

By Stephen Ignacio
12th April 2021

Women’s Futsal moved to the Special Olympics Sports Hall this weekend as they gave way for the start of the men’s division which was played at the Tercentenary Sports Hall. The move, which follows similar moves made last season before sport came to a halt did little to dampen the women’s game with some high...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

Under rainy skies in Gibraltar, a 41-gun salute for Prince Philip

Sat 10th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

HMS Trent arrives in Gibraltar, its new operating base

Sun 4th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Mons Calpe closes the gap with St Joseph’s

11th April 2021

Sports
Futsal starts with its own problems and excitement

11th April 2021

Sports
Its back to normal rules for hockey

11th April 2021

Sports
Full contact is back

11th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021