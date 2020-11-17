Women’s hockey – Europa grab their first win
Europa 2-0 Titans This season’s debutants in the women’s hockey division, Europa, grabbed their first victory on Saturday but not without having to up their game against Titans, another of the new teams now playing in the women’s hockey division. The greys of Titans presented a solid game plan buoyed by the presence of some...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here