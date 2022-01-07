Women’s hockey in line to make a return in European competitions

Latest information published by Euro Hockey has seen Europa Women’s hockey team listed as the first reserve side in the women’s Challenge III tournament scheduled for June.

Although a reserve listing at present excludes the Gibraltar team from participation, in the event of any teams dropping out of the competition Europa would be the first team invited to participate.

The listing signals Europa’s intent in returning Gibraltar women’s hockey back into European competitions after several years of absence.

At present the Challenge III tournament has yet to confirm a host nation for the tournament. The tournament takes place at the same time as Eagles will be hosting the men’s Challenge II in Gibraltar (scheduled to take place between June 2nd and June 5th).

