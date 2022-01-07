Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Women’s hockey in line to make a return in European competitions

Pic courtesy Europa FC Ladies Hockey

By Stephen Ignacio
7th January 2022

Latest information published by Euro Hockey has seen Europa Women’s hockey team listed as the first reserve side in the women’s Challenge III tournament scheduled for June.
Although a reserve listing at present excludes the Gibraltar team from participation, in the event of any teams dropping out of the competition Europa would be the first team invited to participate.
The listing signals Europa’s intent in returning Gibraltar women’s hockey back into European competitions after several years of absence.
At present the Challenge III tournament has yet to confirm a host nation for the tournament. The tournament takes place at the same time as Eagles will be hosting the men’s Challenge II in Gibraltar (scheduled to take place between June 2nd and June 5th).

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gedime Motors files plans for new showroom

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

Morrisons supply chain manager appointed MBE for Gib post-Brexit deliveries

Sun 2nd Jan, 2022

Local News

Swiss-based company eyes Rock bunkers for Bitcoin mining project

Fri 7th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Top three will have to qualify to get to Rock Cup quarter finals as none get byes

7th January 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Disability Golf Cairns Cup 2022 Presentation

6th January 2022

Sports
Two new signings for Lincoln Red Imps

6th January 2022

Sports
Bruno’s guaranteed a place in quarter finals as Rock Cup draw takes place this Friday

6th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022