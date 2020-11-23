Women’s hockey on the up and up as youth start to shine through
Eagle’s ladies 1-0 Titans Bavaria Pink 2-1 Europa ladies Hockey Women’s hockey shone brightly under the winter Sunday sunshine this weekend with a further illustration of how a youthful crop of players is setting the stage for the future. Following on the footsteps of both Bavaria and Eagles which have during the past season developed...
