Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Women’s hockey starts with some further excitement

By Stephen Ignacio
11th October 2021

The women’s 9-a-side hockey mini league started off with some interesting results which will set the season alight once again. Following one of the closest fought league battles last season the 9-a-side campaign saw last season’s tournament champions beaten by league champions, with Titans also producing the results against Eagles. Titans were to make a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Pair arrested for assault on law enforcement officers

Sat 9th Oct, 2021

Local News

UK move on EU ID cards triggered passport stamps for Gib ‘blue card’ holders, Govt says

Thu 7th Oct, 2021

Local News

Two RGP officers awarded medals of merit, as Guardia Civil colonel highlights ‘excellent cooperation’ with RGP

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Hook seeks to paint the invisible in Sky Arts documentary

Fri 8th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Treaty negotiations start on Monday in Brussels

Fri 8th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hockey - Titans debut with defeat in men’s division

11th October 2021

Sports
Gibraltar v Montenegro Image gallery

10th October 2021

Sports
Netball - Gibraltar show grit against Northern Ireland

10th October 2021

Sports
Gibraltar U17 face defeat with result that did not reflect confidence displayed

10th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021