Fri 26th Jan, 2024

Sports

Women’s international double header in February

By Stephen Ignacio
26th January 2024

Gibraltar’s Women’s National Team will kick off 2024 by hosting an International Friendly double header, against Liechtenstein, at the Victoria Stadium.
The International Friendlies will take place in the February Women’s International Window, with the first match on February 22nd at 6pm and the second on February 25th at 12:00.
Gibraltar’s Women’s National Team Head Coach Scott Wiseman commented:
“We are delighted to be able to confirm this international friendly double header in February against Liechtenstein at the Victoria Stadium. These two matches are the perfect follow on from the intense training camp the Women’s National Team went through at St George’s Park in the previous international window, at the end of last year with the added benefit of playing at home.”

Today's Paper

26th January 2024

