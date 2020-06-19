Women's international futsal will return in May
The UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO Preliminary Qualifiers, in which Gibraltar’s Women were set to play their first ever competitive international matches at the Tercentenary Hall, has been moved to May 2021. This will allow Gibraltar's women players to continue to look forward to hosting their first ever competitive international matches in front of a local...
