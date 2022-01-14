Women’s internationals expected in February as small but significant steps continue for senior football
Gibraltar women’s international football will once again receive a boost with the Gibraltar FA expected to confirm two international friendly matches for the month of February. Work behind the scenes has continued since Gibraltar’s last double header against Liechtenstein, which produced Gibraltar’s first women’s international victory, with officials in discussions with two teams to provide...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here