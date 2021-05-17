Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Women’s league heads to Devil’s Tower Camp as they prepare for June internationals

By Stephen Ignacio
17th May 2021

The women’s football league resumes on May 25 with matches due to be played at the Devil’s Tower Camp football pitch.
The decision to proceed with the league after the Victoria Stadium’s main pitch became unavailable due to a resurfacing programme, was made possible after discussions with the Ministry of Defence which have allowed for women’s league matches to be played on their site.
Although there will be restrictions on entry into the facilities the agreement means that the women’s division will be allowed to conclude before Gibraltar is set to depart for their friendly international with Liechtenstein. It also provides additional practise time for players on the field after having spent the better part of this year training and playing futsal.
The Gibraltar FA today confirmed the two friendly matches at the end of June against Liechtenstein.
The matches will take place on both June 25 and 26. Already the association received in recent weeks a commitment from players to be available to travel and play even though the association has only this week been able to make the date officially known in public.
In the meantime the Gibraltar FA have released the match schedule for the completion of the women’s league. The first match will see debutants Lynx Women play against Europa FC Women on May 25 at 7pm. This will be followed by a Sunday May 30th fixture between Lynx Women and Lions Gibraltar Women. The match scheduled to take place at the earlier time of 1030am.
On Tuesday May 1 Lions will play once again this time against Europa Women with June 6 seeing Europa women play Lynx women in the final match of the season.
Lions Gibraltar Women are presently top of the table having played two matches and won both, a 3-0 victory against Lynx women and a 2-0 victory against Europa Women.
The league will continue with the same three teams with newcomers into women’s football Gibraltar Waves having to wait until next season to play in the eleven-a-side league.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar free of Covid for first time in 10 months

Sun 16th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Local News

Gib to continue testing arriving air passengers amid concern over new Covid variant

Mon 17th May, 2021

Local News

Local student leads team using AI technology to research cardiovascular disease

Mon 17th May, 2021

Local News

Gib plans ahead for child and booster vaccinations

Mon 17th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Clean sweep as Eagles crowned hockey champions

17th May 2021

Sports
100m to keep going, whilst youth look towards Spain for competition

17th May 2021

Sports
Gibraltar’s results in U15 FIBA Skills Challenge released

17th May 2021

Sports
Two of Spain’s top squash players visit Gibraltar for coaching sessions

16th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021