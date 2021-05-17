Women’s league heads to Devil’s Tower Camp as they prepare for June internationals

The women’s football league resumes on May 25 with matches due to be played at the Devil’s Tower Camp football pitch.

The decision to proceed with the league after the Victoria Stadium’s main pitch became unavailable due to a resurfacing programme, was made possible after discussions with the Ministry of Defence which have allowed for women’s league matches to be played on their site.

Although there will be restrictions on entry into the facilities the agreement means that the women’s division will be allowed to conclude before Gibraltar is set to depart for their friendly international with Liechtenstein. It also provides additional practise time for players on the field after having spent the better part of this year training and playing futsal.

The Gibraltar FA today confirmed the two friendly matches at the end of June against Liechtenstein.

The matches will take place on both June 25 and 26. Already the association received in recent weeks a commitment from players to be available to travel and play even though the association has only this week been able to make the date officially known in public.

In the meantime the Gibraltar FA have released the match schedule for the completion of the women’s league. The first match will see debutants Lynx Women play against Europa FC Women on May 25 at 7pm. This will be followed by a Sunday May 30th fixture between Lynx Women and Lions Gibraltar Women. The match scheduled to take place at the earlier time of 1030am.

On Tuesday May 1 Lions will play once again this time against Europa Women with June 6 seeing Europa women play Lynx women in the final match of the season.

Lions Gibraltar Women are presently top of the table having played two matches and won both, a 3-0 victory against Lynx women and a 2-0 victory against Europa Women.

The league will continue with the same three teams with newcomers into women’s football Gibraltar Waves having to wait until next season to play in the eleven-a-side league.