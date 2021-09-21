Women’s league starts with twenty-two goal feast
Gibraltar Waves 9-0 Manchester 62 Lions Gibraltar 13-0 Lynx (match abandoned with six minutes left on the clock after Lynx couldn’t field nine players due to injuries) The all new women’s league, with five teams competing this season kicked-off to the tunes of murmurs and concerns, mixed with positives and quality as the differences in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here