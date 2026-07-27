Green and Maddocks keep up momentum in the pool

Gibraltar's two 14-year-old Commonwealth Games swimmers were back in action on Monday morning, competing for the third consecutive day.

The two youngsters, both making their Commonwealth Games debuts, have been gaining valuable experience. Their second day of competition had seen them overcome their initial nerves to produce encouraging performances, although they remained short of their personal best times.

Both were competing in the women's 50m backstroke, among the first events in the pool on Monday morning.

Katie Green was drawn in Heat 1 alongside South Africa's Hannah Pearse and the Turks and Caicos Islands' Arleigha Hall in what was the smallest of the heats.

Meanwhile, Katie Maddock, who turns 15 in August, competed in Heat 2 against Joanna Chen (PNG), Molly Staples (GGY), Aaliyah Palestrini (SEY), Amna Thazkiyah Mirsaad (MDV), Tara Naluwoza (UGA) and Kayliegh Vanterpool. Several of the swimmers were opponents she had already faced in previous races.

Green, racing in the opening heat, made a slow start. South Africa's Pearse went on to win the heat in 30.12 seconds, while Katie Green held off Arleigha Hall to finish second in the heat with a time of 34.74 seconds.

Katie Maddock, older than her teammate by just a few months, produced another solid performance in Heat 2, finishing sixth of the seven swimmers in her race. Maddock touched the wall in 34.13 seconds, 0.61 seconds quicker than Green.

Although their times briefly left them in contention for the top 16 after their respective heats, they gradually slipped down the rankings as the remaining heats were completed. Nevertheless, both avoided finishing at the foot of the overall standings. They were to finish 37th and 38th respectively.

Maddocks time was a personal best for the swimmer.