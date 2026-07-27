Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Green and Maddocks keep up momentum in the pool

By Stephen Ignacio
27th July 2026

Gibraltar's two 14-year-old Commonwealth Games swimmers were back in action on Monday morning, competing for the third consecutive day.
The two youngsters, both making their Commonwealth Games debuts, have been gaining valuable experience. Their second day of competition had seen them overcome their initial nerves to produce encouraging performances, although they remained short of their personal best times.
Both were competing in the women's 50m backstroke, among the first events in the pool on Monday morning.
Katie Green was drawn in Heat 1 alongside South Africa's Hannah Pearse and the Turks and Caicos Islands' Arleigha Hall in what was the smallest of the heats.
Meanwhile, Katie Maddock, who turns 15 in August, competed in Heat 2 against Joanna Chen (PNG), Molly Staples (GGY), Aaliyah Palestrini (SEY), Amna Thazkiyah Mirsaad (MDV), Tara Naluwoza (UGA) and Kayliegh Vanterpool. Several of the swimmers were opponents she had already faced in previous races.
Green, racing in the opening heat, made a slow start. South Africa's Pearse went on to win the heat in 30.12 seconds, while Katie Green held off Arleigha Hall to finish second in the heat with a time of 34.74 seconds.
Katie Maddock, older than her teammate by just a few months, produced another solid performance in Heat 2, finishing sixth of the seven swimmers in her race. Maddock touched the wall in 34.13 seconds, 0.61 seconds quicker than Green.
Although their times briefly left them in contention for the top 16 after their respective heats, they gradually slipped down the rankings as the remaining heats were completed. Nevertheless, both avoided finishing at the foot of the overall standings. They were to finish 37th and 38th respectively.
Maddocks time was a personal best for the swimmer.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

New entrance planned for St Bernard’s Hospital

Thu 23rd Jul, 2026

Local News

Full planning application filed for new waste treatment facility 

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

UK/Spain News

'All morning for a single trip' 

Thu 23rd Jul, 2026

Local News

Spain completes Gibraltar’s ‘long overdue’ removal from tax haven blacklist

Sat 27th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Christian Chang-Chipolina in 800m freestyle Personal best

27th July 2026

Sports
Asia Kent reaches semi finals at Glasgow 2026

27th July 2026

Sports
Sanderson finishes third in 100m freestyle heat

27th July 2026

Sports
Pau Funes Fa equals his personal best in 100m in Glasgow 2026

27th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026