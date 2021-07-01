Women’s national team hockey returns this weekend after years of absence

Gibraltar women’s national team hockey makes a return to the Rock this weekend after years of absence from the fixture calendar. Both the men’s and women’s national teams will be in action this Sunday.

With the men’s team already deep in preparations for this summer’s international Euro Hockey tournament, the association has also sought to establish the foundations which they hope will see a senior women’s team competing at full senior international level within the next two years.

Plans are already underway to establish an under 21 team to compete in next summer’s international events with the association already starting training and coaching at national team level for both seniors and youth players.

This weekend the ladies will be able to pit themselves against some strong opposition in two friendly matches.

The first will take place in San Fernando on Saturday where they will face the current Andalusian champions.

They will then make a return journey to Gibraltar where they will face a selection from Andalusia on Sunday for what will be their first home match after a number of years absence.

With women’s hockey having thrilled this season and the emergence of youth talents now playing within the senior teams Gibraltar’s women’s hockey has seen a resurgence of its fortunes.

Under the temporary guidance of Kayron Stagno a selection of players has been prepared for this weekend’s matches. The association is understood to be looking for a permanent coach with Kayron Stagno unable to continue into next summer due to the clashes in tournament dates which would be seen. Himself playing for Gibraltar’s national team his appointment is presently described as temporary whilst a permanent coach is appointed.

The men’s national team will also be playing this weekend with local supporters able to watch them at the Bayside sports complex this Sunday against a selection from Andalusia. The match is one of many which they will be facing as they prepare for their Euro Hockey campaign later this month.

The team have been preparing hard during the past weeks under the guidance of Christian Zammitt with a crop of new faces now also coming up through the ranks.

The matches will take place this Sunday at 11.45 for the men and 1330 for the ladies.