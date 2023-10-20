Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Women’s padel tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
20th October 2023

GPTA organised a Women’s Padel Development Tournament from between October 2 to 5th in which they hoped to further develop the sport.
The tournament was to prove a success with the association hoping to get more interest at the women’s beginner level in competition matches as opposed to our monthly mix-ins sessions for the future.
The tournament turned out to be a great success with 19 teams registered for competition over 4 days of play.
The winners of the Women’s Padel Development Tournament were as follows:
Main Tournament
WINNERS: Kelly Baker and Michelle Chaury
RUNEERS-UP: Josianne and Andrea Simpson

Plate Tournament:
WINNERS: Lilly and Lisa Ah Moye
RUNNERS-UP: Lilly Palmer and Linzi Moffat

This week also saw the GPTA Trusted Novus Bank Master Finals 2023 start. Sixteen Padel Players in the Men’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd Division, as well as Women’s Division, battle it out to become the 2023 Season Master Final Champions.

Images courtesy GPTA

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

GSD announces shadow ministerial responsibilities

Thu 19th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar-based AADS secures $66m US defence contract for counter-narcotics vehicles

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

UN ‘all words and no action’ on Gib, Garcia says in New York

Thu 19th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Bowling Memorial Cup results

20th October 2023

Sports
Manchester 62 announces arrival of former "English Championship Standout and Former Chelsea Wonderkid" Todd Kane

20th October 2023

Sports
Youth Rugby Festival Success

20th October 2023

Sports
Futsal Premier returns after week of cup matches

20th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023