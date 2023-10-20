Women’s padel tournament

GPTA organised a Women’s Padel Development Tournament from between October 2 to 5th in which they hoped to further develop the sport.

The tournament was to prove a success with the association hoping to get more interest at the women’s beginner level in competition matches as opposed to our monthly mix-ins sessions for the future.

The tournament turned out to be a great success with 19 teams registered for competition over 4 days of play.

The winners of the Women’s Padel Development Tournament were as follows:

Main Tournament

WINNERS: Kelly Baker and Michelle Chaury

RUNEERS-UP: Josianne and Andrea Simpson

Plate Tournament:

WINNERS: Lilly and Lisa Ah Moye

RUNNERS-UP: Lilly Palmer and Linzi Moffat

This week also saw the GPTA Trusted Novus Bank Master Finals 2023 start. Sixteen Padel Players in the Men’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd Division, as well as Women’s Division, battle it out to become the 2023 Season Master Final Champions.

Images courtesy GPTA

