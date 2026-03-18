Women's Rock Cup group stage returns this Thursday

The women’s Rock Cup group stage returns just a week after the conclusion of the women’s league.

Mons Calpe will take to the field this Thursday against GFA Youth in a match where the league champions will be looking for a win to climb up the group table.

Currently with just one point from their first two group matches, Mons Calpe trail leaders Lynx by five points.

With Lynx having reinforced their side with national team players who have returned to play in Gibraltar, Mons Calpe’s chances of a league and cup double look slim. Their defeat at the hands of College 1972 in the final league match also highlighted how fierce competition remains for the cup.

In the second match to be played this Thursday, with a 20:45 kick-off, Lynx, currently top of the group table, face College 1975 in what should be an exciting encounter. Both sides have shown a strong finish to their league campaigns and will be looking to secure a trophy this season to cap their efforts.