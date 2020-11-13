Women’s rugby inaugural match
(Video looks back at this past March just prior to the lockdown.) Women’s rugby takes a big leap forward in its development as the work done behind the scenes comes to fruition on the field today. The ladies will this Saturday play their first match playing Covid compliant readyforugby rules as they take each other...
