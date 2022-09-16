Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Womens rugby is back

By Stephen Ignacio
16th September 2022

Women’s rugby made a return after its summer break.
With the sport growing and having seen its players play their first internationals last year training resumed at the start of the month.

Trainings are started again on Monday, and will be taking place at the following times:

Mondays:
Fitness Session 7:30pm @Sandy Bay

Thursdays:
Ladies touch 6:30pm @ Stadium
Rugby Skills 7:30pm @Stadium

All experience welcome as the sport continues to build on its numbers and its opportunities.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest 'Europe’s biggest money launderer' in Malaga

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Local News

Salvors will flood OS 35 to add stability ahead of storm

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Local News

DPC clears residential project on Bayside Road

Wed 14th Sep, 2022

Brexit

Before announcement of Queen’s death, treaty news from London and Seville

Thu 8th Sep, 2022

Local News

Supreme Court to hear case against OS 35 master

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
“..we know that we are well on the way to setting up a generation of young players that will take Gibraltar forward,” – says Ribas

16th September 2022

Sports
Under 19s head to play internationals

16th September 2022

Sports
Youth basketball Back on the courts too

16th September 2022

Sports
Stormers to play Cadiz

16th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022