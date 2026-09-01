Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lynx outgunned in Futsal Champions League preliminary round

Screenshot

By Stephen Ignacio
1st September 2026

Following their first day defeat Lynx futsal was to face hosts Buba Mara in the Futsal Champions League Preliminary Round Group C on Thursday.
Mateos Salguero’s two goals in the first half were the only thing that stopped Lynx from walking into the half-time break totally disheartened.
Facing Bosnian hosts Buba Mara, Gibraltar futsal league champions Lynx found themselves 8-2 down by half-time.
The hosts converted eight of their 32 attempts in the first half to secure a comfortable passage into the second period. Lynx had 11 chances of their own, despite also conceding at least one own goal.
It was a very different second half, with Lynx conceding just one more goal as the match entered its final minutes, while Morales added their third.
The hosts nevertheless continued to create a stream of chances, hitting the woodwork on a couple of occasions. Lynx also had opportunities of their own and enjoyed a brief spell in which they could have added a further goal.
The match finished with Buba Mara winning 9-3, leaving Lynx with just one remaining opportunity to secure a positive result.
Lynx next faced Norwegian side Utleira on Saturday.
With both teams having lost all their matches this was more of a play-off to decide who would finish third and fourth in the group.
Lynx put on a good match but were unable to find the net on the day. The Norwegian side with two goals in the second half coming away 2-0 winners.

Most Read

Local News

Potential for new flights prompts Gib to discuss airport parking with La Linea

Mon 24th Aug, 2026

Local News

Full plans submitted for four Europort seafront townhouses 

Thu 20th Aug, 2026

Local News

Bus ID card system planned alongside new routes and vehicles

Mon 24th Aug, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Govt holds draw for 44 new pensioner flats in Chatham Views

Thu 27th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Summer Programme sprays rainbows into the air for future of sport

1st September 2026

Sports
Magpies beat Lynx in GFL

1st September 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Fishng Club held its second Conger and White Bream night competition

1st September 2026

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps open their 2026/27 league campaign with a win

30th August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026