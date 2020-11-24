Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Women’s volleyball gets started with six teams in the league (incl. image gallery)

By Stephen Ignacio
24th November 2020

This week sees the start of the GibOil Women’s Indoor Volleyball League.

Tuesday saw WS Holland & Barrat Play Magic 8’s with Bavaria playing Moore Stephens in what was the opening night for the league.
This season the league is made up by Bavaria, Moore Stephens, Magic 8’s, St Michael’s Cabin, WS Holland and Barrett and WS Kats as volleyball enters a new season which has already seen the number of players showing additional interest increasing following the success of events such as the beach volleyball competitions.
The restart of the indoors women’s volleyball League comes at a time when women’s sport has been boosted in the past week with the return of basketball and netball, joining sports such as women’s rugby and hockey which have already resumed their competitive activities.

Most Read

Features

Local businessman warns of impact of growing traffic

Mon 23rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

Local News

Fifth death in Gibraltar related to Covid-19, Govt confirms

Sun 22nd Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar’s fast paced netball not slowed down by restrictions (incl. image gallery)

24th November 2020

Sports
Women’s basketball returns with youth leagues (incl. image gallery)

24th November 2020

Sports
New rowing record

24th November 2020

Sports
Lynx jump back up to top of the table with 7-1 win

23rd November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020