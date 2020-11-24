Women’s volleyball gets started with six teams in the league (incl. image gallery)

This week sees the start of the GibOil Women’s Indoor Volleyball League.

Tuesday saw WS Holland & Barrat Play Magic 8’s with Bavaria playing Moore Stephens in what was the opening night for the league.

This season the league is made up by Bavaria, Moore Stephens, Magic 8’s, St Michael’s Cabin, WS Holland and Barrett and WS Kats as volleyball enters a new season which has already seen the number of players showing additional interest increasing following the success of events such as the beach volleyball competitions.

The restart of the indoors women’s volleyball League comes at a time when women’s sport has been boosted in the past week with the return of basketball and netball, joining sports such as women’s rugby and hockey which have already resumed their competitive activities.