Womens youth football players win first senior league match of the season

The Gibraltar FA’s women’s senior league campaign started with some optimism as a Gibraltar FA Youth U16 side claimed their first three points of the season in their first match.

Although a youth team has played in the Rock Cup last season, this was the first time a womens youth team has been allowed to compete. With only two players aged 15 and the rest of the team aged between 13 and 14 this was one of the youngest teams fielded in a senior league match. Facing newcomers College 1975 the GFA Girls Youth team was to put in an impressive performance which saw them come away with a 5-3 victory. Sztejmler scoring a hattrick for the GFA team, whilst 21 year old Hanglin scored her own hattrick for College.