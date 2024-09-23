Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Womens youth football players win first senior league match of the season

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd September 2024

The Gibraltar FA’s women’s senior league campaign started with some optimism as a Gibraltar FA Youth U16 side claimed their first three points of the season in their first match.
Although a youth team has played in the Rock Cup last season, this was the first time a womens youth team has been allowed to compete. With only two players aged 15 and the rest of the team aged between 13 and 14 this was one of the youngest teams fielded in a senior league match. Facing newcomers College 1975 the GFA Girls Youth team was to put in an impressive performance which saw them come away with a 5-3 victory. Sztejmler scoring a hattrick for the GFA team, whilst 21 year old Hanglin scored her own hattrick for College.

Most Read

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Local News

Hook paints his music heroes in Sky Arts Awards show

Fri 20th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators vow to intensify work after making ‘further progress’ in Brussels meeting

Thu 19th Sep, 2024

Local News

Spain’s Dani Carvajal apologises for ‘Gibraltar español’ chants, adding it was ‘a joke’

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Pickleball public meeting as sport seeks to develop

23rd September 2024

Sports
Podium finishes for Carpe Diem in Palmones race

23rd September 2024

Sports
Rogers wins first race of the season

22nd September 2024

Sports
Not quite the start Lincoln Red Imps would have wanted in their UEFA Youth League debut

18th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024