Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Workers in UK face record pay slump against surging inflation

Archive image of a Job Centre Plus. Official figures also showed that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 73,000 between June and July to 29.7 million. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate increased to 3.8% for the quarter compared with 3.7% for the previous period. Photo by Philip Toscano/PA

By Press Association
16th August 2022

By Henry Saker-Clark and Rod Minchin, PA

UK workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June.

Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5%.

It comes after CPI inflation hit a new 40-year record of 9.4% in June and is expected to peak at around 11% later this year, after the invasion of Ukraine accelerated rises in energy and fuel bills.

The ONS said this resulted in a 4.1% drop in regular pay for employees once CPI inflation is taken into account, representing the biggest slump since records began in 2001.

The gap between the size of pay increases and wider inflation has contributed to a flurry of union action in recent months, with further train and Tube strikes due to take place this week.

Latest data also highlighted a continued disparity between pay growth in the public and private sectors.

Total pay, which includes bonuses, grew by 5.9% over the quarter to June in the private sector but only 1.8% for public sector employees.

Workers in retail, hospitality and restaurants saw the sharpest pay increases, at an average of 7.7%, as employers have hiked wages in a bid to solve staff shortages.

Official figures also showed that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 73,000 between June and July to 29.7 million.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate increased to 3.8% for the quarter compared with 3.7% for the previous period.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The number of people in work grew in the second quarter of 2022, whilst the headline rates of unemployment and of people neither working nor looking for a job were little changed.

“Meanwhile, the total number of hours worked each week appears to have stabilised very slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

“Redundancies are still at very low levels.

“However, although the number of job vacancies remains historically very high, it fell for the first time since the summer of 2020.”

Vacancy numbers hit 1.274 million over the three months from May to July, slipping by 19,800 in the first signal the UK’s hot labour market could be cooling.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “Today’s stats demonstrate that the jobs market is in a strong position, with unemployment lower than at almost any point in the past 40 years – good news in what I know are difficult times for people.

“This highlights the resilience of the UK economy and the fantastic businesses who are creating new jobs across the country.”

During a visit to the Nationwide Building Society headquarters in Swindon, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the fall in pay against the rising cost of living was placing “further pressure on so many families, so many working people”.

“This wage stagnation has been going on for 10 years,” he said.

“So I really understand just how people are struggling, and it’s one of the reasons that we announced our energy price freeze yesterday to keep those bills down and to make the choice that the oil and gas companies in the North Sea should pay a windfall tax to help people who are struggling through this winter period.”

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Limiting water use ‘crucial’ to increase reservoir stocks

Mon 15th Aug, 2022

Brexit

Juan Franco sets out La Linea’s challenges: ‘We have a huge problem’

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar ‘still lagging behind’ on environment despite ‘marked’ progress, Cortes says

Mon 15th Aug, 2022

Local News

Former Bayside pupil scoops top prize in global tech competition

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Heathrow cap on passenger numbers will be extended to end of October

16th August 2022

UK/Spain News
‘Next generation’ Moderna coronavirus booster jab approved for use in UK adults

15th August 2022

UK/Spain News
Hard times for La Línea’s businesses

15th August 2022

UK/Spain News
Thousands of students could miss out on university first choices, says professor

15th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022