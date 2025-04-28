Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Workers’ Memorial Day to be marked with ceremony at Botanical Gardens

By Chronicle Staff
28th April 2025

International Workers’ Memorial Day will be observed on Tuesday, April 29 with a ceremony at the Botanical Gardens, organised jointly by Unite the Union and the Government of Gibraltar.

The event will begin at 10am with speeches delivered under the global theme ‘Remember the dead – Fight for the living’. Unite workplace representatives will then lay wreaths to honour workers worldwide who have lost their lives, followed by a moment of silence.

Unite the Union has long advocated for this day to be recognised as a public holiday, offering a moment to reflect on those who do not return home at the end of the working day. The union emphasises the importance of maintaining the day as an opportunity to focus on improving workplace health and safety.

Describing the day as one of remembrance and advocacy, Unite welcomed the Government’s continued commitment to both honouring fallen workers and advancing the cause of workplace safety.

Employers and members of the public are invited to join in commemorating the day and supporting efforts towards safer working environments.

