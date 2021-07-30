Workers taking less annual leave during pandemic, says Acas

By Alan Jones

Two out of five workers have taken less annual leave during the pandemic, new UK research suggests.

A study by the conciliation service Acas indicated that workers in smaller firms were more likely to have not taken their holiday entitlement.

Acas said it was important for workers to take time off to rest, keep physically and mentally healthy and to use their holiday allowance within their current leave year where they can.

Chief Executive, Susan Clews, said: “Our poll findings are unsurprising as many workers may have taken advantage of a new law introduced last year, which allows them to carry over most of their paid time off into this year.

“Whilst the easing of pandemic restrictions is good news for many businesses, many staff will be keen to use up the leave they have saved up to take advantage of the summer season.

“Acas advice is for employees to agree any holiday plans with their managers and keep them updated on any new Covid developments that could impact work such as travel quarantine or being asked to self-isolate.”

The report is based on a survey of more than 2000 employees.

(PA)