Thu 21st Oct, 2021

Workers want to know if their colleagues have been vaccinated, study suggests

By Press Association
21st October 2021

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Almost half of employees say they feel uncomfortable working close to unvaccinated colleagues, new research suggests.

Two out of five of 2,000 workers surveyed said they want to know if their colleagues have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and would speak to their manager about it.

A third of respondents to the survey by jobs site CV-Library said they would consider changing jobs rather than work with a colleague who has not been vaccinated.

Lee Biggins, Chief Executive of CV-Library said: “With the Government warning of a tough winter ahead and many UK professionals returning to the workplace, in some capacity, it’s understandable that staff want to remain as safe as possible.

“However, this presents a unique challenge for business owners and managers.

“Whilst staff safety should be the ultimate priority, it’s also important that employees who have chosen to not get the Covid-19 vaccine aren’t discriminated against.

“It’s a fine balance and, with the current record job postings and staff shortages, businesses need to do all they can to keep hold of their staff and ensure that they’re both happy and comfortable in the workplace.”

