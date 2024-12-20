Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Working through Christmas: GFRS

By Nathan Barcio
20th December 2024

A full complement of firefighters will be working around the clock to be on hand should an emergency arise this Christmas. On Christmas day there will be a full complement of 12 firefighters, which includes senior officers and operational firefighters. Leading Firefighter Matthew Coulthard spoke to the Chronicle about working on Christmas day as he...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

UK and Gib watch closely as Commission proposes phased launch of EU’s digital border system

Mon 16th Dec, 2024

Local News

Man arrested after ambulance stolen from A&E

Thu 19th Dec, 2024

Local News

Victoria Stadium demolition approved despite objections

Tue 17th Dec, 2024

Local News

Free night bus service set for Christmas period

Thu 19th Dec, 2024

Local News

24-hour taxi service in place for Christmas period

Thu 19th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Fiery exchanges as Govt and Opposition trade accusations of misleading Parliament

20th December 2024

Local News
New law on short-term rentals aims for level playing field in tourism industry

20th December 2024

Features
Working through Christmas : The GHA’s sponsored patient department

19th December 2024

Local News
Govt says Westside School offers safe learning environment, despite NASUWT concerns

19th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024