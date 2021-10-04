Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Works commence at new St Mary’s School

Head Teacher of St Mary's Lower Primary School Jessica Sanguinetti, the Minister for Education Dr John Cortes and the Director of Education Keri Scott. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
4th October 2021

Works have commenced at the new St Mary’s School in Town Range, less than 50m from the current site of the school. The school, which is not being built on Government land, is set to cater to over 300 pupils from catchment areas including Queensway, Alameda Estate, Governor’s Street and Prince Edwards Road in lower...

