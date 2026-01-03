Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 3rd Jan, 2026

World Cancer Day fun run and awareness event

By Chronicle Staff
2nd January 2026

Cancer Relief Gibraltar, together with local cancer charities, will host a Charity Fun Run and an awareness event to mark World Cancer Day 2026 and support people affected by cancer.

The World Cancer Day Charity Fun Run will take place on Sunday, February 1 2026, at Casemates Square. Registration will open at 9am.

The event is open to participants of all fitness levels, who can choose between a 5km run or a 3km walk, making it accessible to walkers and families. A warm-up session led by Puro Fuego Fitness will take place before the run or walk begins.

When registering, participants will be able to select which cancer charity they wish to support, allowing them to contribute to the organisation closest to them. Organisers describe the fun run as a celebration of community spirit and a visible show of unity and support for those impacted by cancer.
People wishing to take part can pre-register at www.buytickets.gi or sign up on the day.

A World Cancer Day Awareness Day will follow on Wednesday, February 4 2026, at the Piazza from 9.30am to 2pm.

Cancer Relief Gibraltar and representatives from local cancer charities will be available to answer questions and share information on cancer prevention, awareness and the support services available in the community. A Clinical Nurse Specialist from Cancer Relief Gibraltar will also attend.

The event will highlight the World Cancer Day theme, United by Unique, which emphasises that cancer is more than a medical diagnosis and that each experience is personal, shaped by individual stories of resilience, love and hope. Organisers say a people-centred approach to cancer care, grounded in compassion and empathy, leads to better outcomes and stronger support for individuals and families.

The awareness day aims to provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about available services and to recognise the collaborative work of Gibraltar’s cancer charities in delivering personalised care and support.

