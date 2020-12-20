World Chess Federation Director visits Gibraltar
By Stuart Conquest Maxim Korshunov, Director of Competitions for FIDE, the World Chess Federation, has made a short visit to Gibraltar ahead of next month’s Women’s Grand Prix tournament. He stayed at the Caleta Hotel, and was able to meet with organisers and inspect the playing area at the Caleta which is being prepared specially....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here