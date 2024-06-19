World Environment Day across the Rock
Schools across the Rock took part in World Environment Day earlier this month. The day gave teachers the opportunity to talk to their students and pupils about the importance of looking after the Earth.
Some students created artistic pieces using various recyclable items that highlighted the fact that you can upcycle or repurpose a number of different items instead of throwing them into the bin and eventually into landfill. Others painted their visions of World Environment Day and some planted their own food.