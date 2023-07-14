World Netball announces dates for 2025 World Youth Cup to be hosted in Gibraltar

World netball and Gibraltar Netball Association (GNA) have announced that the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 (NWYC2025) will take place from Friday 19 until Sunday 28 September in Gibraltar, with the World Netball Congress to take pace ahead of the tournament on the 17 and 18 September.

The tournament, which showcases the world’s top 20 teams aged 21 and under, will take place in two main competition venues in Gibraltar – The Tercentenary Sports Hall and Europa Sports Park, which was built for the 2019 Island Games.

It will be the first Netball World Youth Cup to take place since 2017, due to the cancellation of the 2022 event, planned for Fiji, because of the risk of the Covid-19 infection to participants and the local population.

Speaking on the exciting news GNA President Moira Gomez, said “I am thrilled to officially announce the dates for the highly anticipated NWYC2025.

“This event promises to unite athletes from all corners of the globe, showcasing the power of our support to bring people together.

“As host country, we are honoured to be part of this incredible journey, and we are committed to creating an unforgettable experience with a Gibraltarian flair for all participants and the netball family.

“Get ready to witness incredible feats of strength, speed and skills as the world comes together in September 2025.”

World Netball CEO, Clare Briegal, added: “We are so pleased to have the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 dates locked into our thrilling worldclass events calendar.

“Since the 2022 event was cancelled this important pathway event has been greatly anticipated, and we are thrilled to finally be able to gibe the next generation of elite netballers the opportunity to compete on the international stage.

“We know that Gibraltar will do a fantastic job in hosting.”