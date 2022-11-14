World ́s leading trumpeter Pacho Flores in Gibraltar this week

This Wednesday the world ́s leading trumpeter, Pacho Flores, accompanied by guitarist Jesús ‘Pingüino’ González, will be performing a recital in the Convent.

The event organised by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society will be held on Wednesday, November 16, at The Convent Ballroom at 8pm.

“We are delighted to welcome back world-leading trumpeter Pacho Flores to Gibraltar after his acclaimed performance in 2019,” Ernest Gomez, Chairman of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, said.

“Accompanied on this occasion by versatile guitarist Jesús ‘Pingüino’ González, we can look forward to a thrilling evening full of energy and colour.”

In 2012 Francisco “Pacho” Flores became an exclusive Deutsche Grammophon artist, which is the most prestigious name in global classical music. Deutsche Grammophon always stands for the highest standards of artistry and sound quality.

It is home to the greatest artists of all time.

Pacho Flores has won first prize in the Maurice André International Competition, the world’s most important trumpet contest, as well as the the Philip Jones International Competition and the International Competition Citta di Porcia.

A product of the ground-breaking project ‘El Sistema’, he is becoming increasingly recognized for his outstanding performing and recording activity that spans the solo, chamber, and orchestral media.

Equally at home in the classical and folk styles, Pacho captivates audiences with his energetic delivery and colourful tone.

Pacho Flores is an avid champion of new music and is bringing about important innovations to trumpet performance and fabrication. His repertoire includes commissions and premieres of works by composers such as Roger Boutry, Efraín Oscher, Giancarlo Castro, Santiago Báez, Juan Carlos Nuñez, Sergio Bernal, Arturo Márquez, Roberto Sierra, Paquito D’Rivera, Christian Lindberg, Daniel Freiberg, Igmar Alderete, Gabriela Ortiz, Arturo Sandoval, and he is himself a composer with two new trumpet and flugelhorn concertos, and ensemble and chamber music works.

Jesús González Brito, alias “Pingüino”, is a versatile Canarian-Venezuelan musician: arranger, composer and producer.

Throughout his career he has participated in more than 130 record productions in three continents. He performs skilfully in the world of both popular and classical music. At an international level, he has collaborated with Joan Manuel Serrat, Paquito D’Rivera, Grupo Mestizay, Juan Carlos Calderón, Alberto Cortez, Pedro Guerra, “Los Sabandeños”, Grupo Añoranza, Garoé, Ynarhú, Fabiola Socas, Taller Canario, Los Gofiones, Rita Tavares, Benito Cabrera, José Antonio Ramos, Domingo El Colorao, Grupo Al-farabi, Rocío Jurado, Bertín Orborne, Ma Dolores Pradera, Raquel Álvarez Ramos, Magdalena León, Eduardo Larbanois, Banda Sinfónica de Montevideo and Daniel Viglietti, in addition to the Orchestre National Bordeaux, among others.

Further information on + 350 200 72134 / tgpsociety@gmail.com www.philharmonic.gi