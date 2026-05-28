World Turtle Day highlights threats facing marine turtles in Mediterranean

World Turtle Day, marked on May 23, has highlighted the pressures facing marine turtles in the Mediterranean, one of the most heavily pressured seas in the world.

An event, organised by The Nautilus Project, saw schoolchildren from St Anne’s Upper Primary and St Paul’s schools host events to raise awareness of the plight of turtles and marine life on the day.

St Anne’s walked down Main Street, wearing t-shirts with themes that link to past TNP themes.

Their message was the ocean needs young heroes, noting that TNP mark their ten-year anniversary this year.

Marine biologist with The Nautilus Project, Lewis Stagnetto, said called the Mediterranean, one of the most pressured seas on the planet.

“Three marine turtle species are found in the Mediterranean: the loggerhead (Caretta caretta) and the green turtle (Chelonia mydas), both of which nest here, while the vast leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea) visits occasionally in search of food. All three are listed as endangered or threatened on the IUCN Red List,” he told the Chronicle.

“While there are reasons for cautious optimism, the Mediterranean green turtle subpopulation has shown a 270 percent cumulative increase in nesting abundance over the past 30 years, serious dangers remain.”

These include habitat loss and degradation of nesting beaches due to coastal development and tourism, collisions with vessels, marine pollution and illegal trade.

“Climate change adds a further layer of urgency, with experts warning of risks to hatchling sex ratios and the loss of suitable nesting sites, a reminder that without coordinated action across all 18 Mediterranean coastal nations, these ancient mariners may not survive the century,” Mr Stagnetto added.