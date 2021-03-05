Writing initiative for young authors launched

A writing initiative to nurture young authors organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) for people aged 14 to 25 years, is now open for entries.

The successful applicants will be given the opportunity to work alongside some of Gibraltar’s established authors and others experienced in literature and writing, who will be able to share their insight and knowledge.

The aspiring young writers will be mentored and encouraged to write an original story/ composition which will then be published to coincide with World Book Day 2022.

They will be supported throughout the process, through the editing stages, and culminating with the printing and publishing of their work.

This initiative has been launched as part of the Youth Arts Jamboree 2021

To apply young authors will have to complete an entry form and submit written material to include: why they would like to form part of this initiative, why they write, and what their inspiration is, what their writing style is, and include a sample/s of their work.

The successful entrants will have to commit to sessions with the authors and mentors, these meetings may be in person or online. They will also have to work to specific set deadlines.

Authors would provide help and advice on: planning the story, choosing a title, writing and style, proof reading and editing.

The young authors will benefit from the experience of working with people with expertise in the field of writing and publishing.

“One of this year’s cultural aims is precisely to nurture writing in our community, and how better than in the young?” the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes said.

“Gibraltar’s Literary Heritage is largely being created now and will reflect our identity and character in the future.”

“For this reason, as well as for the pure pleasure of writing and reading, we need to encourage young people at every opportunity. Once again GCS is spearheading the Ministry’s agenda, imaginatively and dynamically.”

Entry forms can be downloaded from culture.gi. and will include terms and conditions of entry.

For enquiries, please contact the Cultural Development Unit on Tel 200 49161 or email development@culture.gov.gi