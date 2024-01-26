The XIV Interclubs Championship of the Strait will begin this Saturday, January 27th, with the participation of approximately 35 boats from clubs in the region. This event brings together an extensive fleet of cruisers from Estepona, Sotogrande, Gibraltar, La Línea, Ceuta, and Algeciras, faithfully year after year.

The organizing clubs for this championship are the Real Club Marítimo de Sotogrande, the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club, the Club Marítimo Linense, the Club Deportivo Náutico Saladillo, the Real Club Náutico de La Línea, the Club de Vela Vendaval, the Real Club Náutico Cas, the Real Club Náutico de Estepona, and the host club from the first races, the Real Club Náutico de Algeciras. Each club contributes its experience and passion for sailing to make this championship unforgettable.

The fleet, composed of sailors and sailing enthusiasts, eagerly await the exciting challenge of the first races. The coastal race to the Tolmo cove in the Strait of Gibraltar will be held with an east wind expected at around 17 knots. The start, promising to be spectacular, will take place in front of Getares Beach, offering participants and spectators a breathtaking spectacle, as long as the weather forecast allows it, with the northern part of the Algeciras-La Línea bay serving as an alternative racecourse.

Once again, the Race Officer of the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation will be Juan Luís Cervera. The key sponsors making this event possible are the Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras, Amiri Sails, a company based in Tarifa specializing in sails and nautical equipment, and the Autonomous City of Ceuta with its “Ceuta Excites” initiative. These sponsors demonstrate their commitment to nautical sports and their unwavering support for the Interclubs Championship of the Strait.