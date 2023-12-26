Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ynys Môn pulls out of 2027 Island Games, Faroe Islands step in

By Brian Reyes
26th December 2023

Ynys Môn has pulled out of hosting the 2027 Island Games due to financial challenges stemming from the Covid 19 pandemic, with the Faroe Islands stepping in as the new host. The Ynys Môn Island Games Association announced the decision in the run-up to Christmas, adding it was made in agreement with the International Island...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man charged with attempted murder

Sun 24th Dec, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

RAF Gibraltar gears up for Santa’s Christmas Eve arrival

Fri 22nd Dec, 2023

Local News

RGP explores recruiting UK constables to cover personnel shortfall

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Brexit

Tempered optimism but no breakthrough yet in treaty negotiation

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UKGTA shelved as government refocuses approach to tourism marketing

26th December 2023

Local News
Rock has capacity to produce 11.7% of energy needs through solar panels

26th December 2023

Brexit
Tempered optimism but no breakthrough yet in treaty negotiation

21st December 2023

Local News
Darren Grech to step down as Chief Secretary, succeeded by Glendon Martinez

21st December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023