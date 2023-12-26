Ynys Môn pulls out of 2027 Island Games, Faroe Islands step in
Ynys Môn has pulled out of hosting the 2027 Island Games due to financial challenges stemming from the Covid 19 pandemic, with the Faroe Islands stepping in as the new host. The Ynys Môn Island Games Association announced the decision in the run-up to Christmas, adding it was made in agreement with the International Island...
