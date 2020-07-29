Yome heads to Union Linense to play in Liga EBA
Gibraltar young basketball talent Thomas Yome was the latest signing by La Union Linense de Balomcesto (ULB) this past weeks. The youngster who at 23 years of age and 1.85 cms has been one of the key players in the GABBA selection in recent years joins the Spanish regional side after returning from his studies...
