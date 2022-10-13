Young artists exhibit paintings in John Mac Hall

Young artists exhibited their works of art at the John Mackintosh Hall exhibition rooms, created during Giorann Henshaw’s workshops.

The exhibition showcases the work of students, aged six and 18, throughout the year, including work from their participation at GEMA in Bloom, the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme, and the Heritage painting competition at the City Hall.

Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, attended the event which includes works ranging from copying master artists to still life and outdoor painting and portraiture, reflecting their studies of different artists and their methods.

“It’s great to see such a diverse range of excellent pieces from these young people,” Dr Cortes said.

“Exhibiting is an important part of the learning process. The future of Gibraltarian art looks very bright indeed.”

“Congratulations to Giorann and her students on a fantastic exhibition.”