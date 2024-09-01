Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 1st Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Young artists take part in creative summer program led by Geraldine Martinez at Gibraltar's iconic studio

By Eyleen Gomez
1st September 2024

A group of youngsters spent a week submerged in art and creativity during a GSLA summer programme event with artist Geraldine Martinez.

Taking place in the studios of the doyen of art in Gibraltar, the late Mario Finlayson, each day the children were introduced into different style and forms of art.

"It was wonderful to see the children's creativity blossom," said Ms Martinez reflecting on the week.

"We explored everything.”

The first day saw the young artists crafting their own surf designs cut out of cardboard, bringing them to life with acrylics. The second day, they learnt how to blend colours and about complementary colours as the students created beach scenes complete with blended seas and vibrant beach umbrellas made from felt pens.

The third day had them focusing on silhouette painting and, on the fourth, they did pointillism, also known as dot painting.

On the last day, they created a collage.

"We actually used the Chronicle newspaper as the base,” she said, highlighting the fact that it’s good to recycle when creating art too.

Impressed by what she saw in the youngsters and how they progressed throughout the week, she hoped they took up art as a hobby in the future, either via her weekly classes or at home.

Now that the art classes week is over, Ms Martinez went back to ‘Derek’, the turtle she is painting as one of the murals she is undertaking at Eurocity Passage. She finished him last week and will now work on another wall where she will create ‘Ollie’ the octopus.

After that, she will return to Dunas Luxury Resort in Tarifa to complete her murals there.

"I am keeping a close eye on the forecast, as the heat can make it quite difficult to work. But I am excited to get back to the resort,” she said.

Most Read

Local News

RGP officer arrested over alleged attempted rape in New Mole House

Fri 30th Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Local News

Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

Sun 25th Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib records hottest day of the year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Treaty talks and the silly season

Wed 21st Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Neanderthals’ Grotto: Answering key questions in Neanderthal Research

1st September 2024

Features
Final day of the fair

31st August 2024

Features
TNP unveils four new marine-inspired designs by Ana Serra to raise awareness for ocean conservation

31st August 2024

Features
Day in the life: Lifeguards Part 4

30th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024