Tue 12th Apr, 2022

Young author looks to Gibraltar for readers

By Chronicle Staff
12th April 2022

Jack Heywood is a 10 year old boy seeking readers here on the Rock for his book which is aimed at children of 8-12 years of age and concerns the backgrounds, lives and books of 24 popular children's authors.

Living in Nottingham he wrote the book ‘Authors Uncovered: Britain's Favourite Children's Authors’ during the Covid-19 related school closures because he realised that most children don't know very much about the writers of the books that they enjoy.

His book is a collection of short biographical profiles. Each profile gives an author’s name, date and place of birth and death where appropriate, the name and publication year of their first book and is followed by some child-friendly information about his or her life, their previous and writing careers, their successes and some interesting facts about them.

In addition, each page includes a photograph of the author.

The book is available online: https://www.ypdbooks.com/biography/1981-authors-uncovered-britain-s-favourite-children-s-authors.html

