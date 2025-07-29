Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Young author publishes ‘Potato Man’ superhero comic

By Manar Ben Tahayekt
28th July 2025

12-year-old local boy Arya Arun has recently published his debut book Potato Man: The Living Potato Superhero.

Arya was inspired to create the character while dining at a restaurant with his family, where a buffet sparked his imagination.

His favourite food offered was a jacket potato and, as a “foodie”, he decided to write about the adventures of a potato.

“That’s how Potato Man was created, combining both my love of creating comic books and my love of eating,” he said.

Potato Man, the superhero, is a genetically enhanced spud coated in insecticide.

He can’t be eaten and wields an impressive arsenal of potato-themed superpowers.

“He’s probably tastier than candy, and he’s probably the most nutritious thing you can ever eat,” he said.

Arya said it took a few days to write the scripts and the comic took over a year to create.

Arya thoroughly enjoyed the journey of bringing the comic to life and seeing it through the entire publishing process alongside his father, Arun Palghat Purushotham.

It became a meaningful experience that allowed father and son to spend quality time together and share a rewarding creative project.

Arya did not expect his comic to become so popular when he first wrote it and was overjoyed when he discovered that his comic book had become a bestseller on Amazon.

“It feels like when you get something better than what you wanted for your birthday and then multiply that x10,” he said.

The main theme Arya hopes readers take away from this comic is the importance of finding happiness in life, staying positive, helping others and never giving up.

Arya’s advice to other kids with creative dreams, like a book or comic, is like that of his superhero “never give up, go after your passion.”

Potato Man: The Living Potato Superhero is available on Amazon.

