Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Young detectives test their skills during RGP visit

By Chronicle Staff
28th November 2021

Budding detectives from St Bernard’s First School dropped into the RGP’s Community Policing Team office last week for a taste of crime scene investigation.

As the children had just read The Great Paper Caper, an illustrated whodunnit mystery book, they were quick to examine a scene for clues before returning to the lab with their evidence.

They dusted for fingerprints, examined their clues and later tested their knowledge with a short quiz.

“It’s clear that we have some very promising young detectives at St Bernard’s First School,” an RGP spokesman said after the visit.

