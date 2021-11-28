Young detectives test their skills during RGP visit

Budding detectives from St Bernard’s First School dropped into the RGP’s Community Policing Team office last week for a taste of crime scene investigation.

As the children had just read The Great Paper Caper, an illustrated whodunnit mystery book, they were quick to examine a scene for clues before returning to the lab with their evidence.

They dusted for fingerprints, examined their clues and later tested their knowledge with a short quiz.

“It’s clear that we have some very promising young detectives at St Bernard’s First School,” an RGP spokesman said after the visit.