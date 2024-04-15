Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Young Enterprise businesses hold fair in Casemates

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
15th April 2024

The businesses behind this year’s Young Enterprise took their ideas to the public on Thursday evening last week and held a fair in Casemates. The nine teams, (Employease, Park It, Amplified Marketing, Connect, Charitify, Tiny Minds, Multisportz, Vital and Beyond the Bell) have set up and are running their own company for nine-months. Aicha Parody...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Brexit

'General political lines' agreed on airport, mobility and goods in high-level Brussels treaty meeting

Fri 12th Apr, 2024

Local News

Guardia Civil vessel hits runway light

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Former employees report fraud over contract termination

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Brexit

Albares slams Schinas’ ‘very unfortunate’ comments on Gibraltar treaty talks

Thu 4th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Day in the life: donating blood platelets

15th April 2024

Features
Charity challenge from Aberdeen to Gibraltar fundraises for Prostate Cancer UK

12th April 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Sanctions training, nuclear power and Startup Grind all in the business mix

12th April 2024

Features
Romanian artists showcase illustrated book at Garrison Library

11th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024