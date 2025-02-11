Young Musicians awarded in 20th anniversary Festival
The 20th anniversary of the Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians was celebrated with a prizegiving gala last weekend after a week of performances in front of a UK adjudicator. The John Mackintosh Hall was packed to the rafters to see the fifteen Gala performances by the crop of young musicians that Mr Ben Costello had...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here