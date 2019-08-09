Young palaeontologists recreate prehistoric tools
Children taking part in a ‘Walk Through History’ workshop this week learnt about palaeontology and made their own ‘weapons’, as part of this year’s GSLA summer programme. The workshop was organised by the Gibraltar National Museum and Palaeolithic archaeologist Francisco Giles, together with Museum senior guide and site manager Phil Smith lead the workshop, which...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here