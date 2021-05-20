Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Young people among those suffering long Covid, research suggests

PA

By Press Association
20th May 2021

By Jane Kirby
Younger people are among the one in seven adults with coronavirus who go on to suffer long Covid, new research suggests.

US experts found that people with Covid-19 were more likely to suffer health problems stretching into the long term than those who had never had coronavirus.

They found that one in seven (14%) adults aged under 65 had at least one new condition that required medical care in the three-week to six-month period after catching Covid.

This was 5% higher than a comparison group of people without coronavirus in 2020.

The figures match those for long Covid produced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which said in April that almost one in seven people in the UK who test positive for Covid-19 are still suffering symptoms three months later.

The US research, published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ), looked at the period from three weeks to six months after initial infection and found that people suffered a range of conditions.

These included chronic respiratory failure, abnormal heart rhythm, peripheral neuropathy, memory problems, diabetes, liver test abnormalities, anxiety and fatigue.

The researchers, including from the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, said: “Although individuals who were older, had pre-existing conditions, and were admitted to hospital because of Covid-19 were at greatest excess risk (of suffering new conditions), younger adults (aged 50 and under), those with no pre-existing conditions, or those not admitted to hospital for Covid-19 also had an increased risk…”

The study used health insurance records to examine data for 266,586 adults aged 18 to 65 diagnosed with Covid-19 between January and October last year.

Individuals were matched to three comparison groups without coronavirus, including one group diagnosed with a different respiratory infection.

Those who had had Covid were found to be more at risk of ongoing health issues than people in the other groups.

The researchers said that as the number of individuals infected with coronavirus worldwide continues to rise, “the number of survivors with potential sequelae after Covid will continue to grow”.

In a linked editorial, Elaine Maxwell, from the National Institute for Health Research, said: “Healthcare professionals should be alert to the possibility of long Covid in anyone with confirmed or suspected Covid-19. How to treat these longer-term consequences is now an urgent research priority.”
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Gib to continue testing arriving air passengers amid concern over new Covid variant

Mon 17th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Sports

Rock Cup final to go ahead after Europa FC injunction dismissed

Wed 19th May, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib plans ahead for child and booster vaccinations

Mon 17th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
More physically active children likelier to have stronger self-control – study

20th May 2021

Features
Team 5in5 reach half way point of charity challenge

19th May 2021

Features
Gallery Open Day next month

19th May 2021

Features
Saving for a house deposit? Nine ways to cut your spending

19th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021