Mon 24th Nov, 2025

Young performers shine in Christmas Festival of Lights

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
24th November 2025

This year’s Christmas Festival of Lights took place last Friday with two identical shows to cater for the thousands of people using the night to kick start their own Christmas season.

The night itself had an array of performances, including a light show that was beamed onto the ICC building accompanied by music.

The GAMPA Youth Choir took to the stage in their iconic red jackets and sang a number of Christmas songs.

The main show, written by scriptwriter Hannah Mifsud, ‘The Elf, the Cat and the Christmas Star’ had audiences captivated by the outstanding performances by the dancers dressed as cats from Stylos, and Yalta Dance as well as talented actors playing their roles.

While everyone watched in delight at the performances from Gibraltar’s youngsters it was the arrival of a very special Christmas visitor that captivated everyone the most as Santa Claus himself appeared on the top of Casemates House.

As Santa Claus waved to the crowd as fireworks display and confetti cannons exploding filled the air.

Since then, the Christmas tree and lights in Casemates, along Main Street and various other places including Gibraltar’s roundabouts will continue to be lit until after the Three Kings Cavalcade in January.

