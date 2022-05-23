Youngster learn about Gibraltarian identity at City Hall

To celebrate Gibraltarian identity, culture and history, the Mayor of Gibraltar Christian Santos, organised an exhibition in the Mayor’s Parlour at City Hall in collaboration with the Gibraltar Model Soldier Society.

The focus of the exhibition is to promote and teach the younger generations about Gibraltar’s local military history from the Great Siege to present day.

With the support of the Department of Education, the Mayor’s Office has been offering guided tours for school children.

As patron of the Gibraltar Model Soldier Society, Mr Santos was pleased to offer his support, especially as the exhibition has the added bonus of an educational outcome.