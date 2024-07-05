Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Jul, 2024

Youngsters becoming ‘disengaged’ with local politics, Origo tells parliament

By Nathan Barcio
5th July 2024

GSD MP Giovanni Origo told Parliament that more must be done to support and gain the trust of the youth of Gibraltar.  Speaking during a Budget address as shadow Minister for Youth, and the youngest MP in Gibraltar in Parliament said youngsters disengaged and losing trust in local politics.  He told the House that statistics...

